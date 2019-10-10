News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Matt Doherty: I’m not frustrated, when I’m called upon, I’ll be ready

Matt Doherty: I’m not frustrated, when I’m called upon, I’ll be ready
Matt Doherty
By David Sneyd
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Matt Doherty pauses as he weighs up the question.

“How would you assess your Ireland career so far?”

“Erm...

“Erm…

“Erm…”

Thirteen seconds elapse. That’s a long time in football interviews.

“Well I’ve not played that much, obviously, and I want to play as much as I can,” he begins. “I have to bide my time and whenever my time comes to be more of a regular... If I play, I play, if I don’t, I don’t, and I will work harder to try get into the team.”

He is unsure of the exact number of appearances he has made since his debut away to Turkey in March 2018.

Well how many caps have I got? Is it seven? And four or five of them have been as subs. You want to play as much as you can. I don’t really know what to say.

The usually forthright Doherty seems stumped, admitting how he hoped he would be a more established figure by this point, and insisting he is more than capable of filling the void left by the suspended Enda Stevens at left back against Georgia on Saturday.

“International football is hard and it’s not easy to get into the team. I’m not frustrated or anything like that. I’m not annoyed with how it has gone. I will just wait and when I’m called upon, I’ll be ready.”

Mick McCarthy started him at right wing, in front of captain Seamus Coleman in his favoured full-back spot, for the opening Euro 2020 qualifier away to Gibraltar. The Wolves man was hooked 11 minutes into the second half, with the Ireland manager declaring the experiment failed and he would not try it again.

Doherty has only managed eight substitute minutes in the campaign since, although a troublesome knee injury that has plagued him since the start of pre-season hasn’t helped his cause. Regardless of the competition, the Dubliner actually has the strongest bond of all his team-mates with Coleman.

Some may view it as peculiar considering they are vying for the same spot, but Doherty doesn’t see it that way.

READ MORE

Vera Pauw believes downtime can keep Ireland on the up

“It’s not strange at all. It’s just totally normal. Honestly if you could see it you would think it is totally normal and healthy. We are best mates when we get here. Our friendship is quite strong.”

That extends to buying sweets and watching television together, although their favourite show from the summer is currently off the air. “Love Island is not on at the moment so we’ve kind of been bored not knowing what to do,” Doherty adds, revealing how they drove to a nearby shop last June to buy treats to scoff down together.

All very harmless, but Doherty has had some medical problems this summer.

As well as that knee injury which has halted his progress since the start of the season (he has only stopped taking anti-inflammatories this week) the 27-year-old also had a skin cancer scare when he noticed a freckle develop on his lip which grew larger over the last 12 months.

“I was away playing golf in Portugal so it might have been from the sun. I had no sun cream on because I was trying to get a tan. I didn’t really take much notice of it. I thought it was just a little burn really,” Doherty continues.

A trip to the doctor provided a best and worst-case scenario.

Some sort of skin cancer. That word was mentioned but not like in a threatening way. We went to the dermatologist and she was like: ‘Nah, I don’t like it, you’re probably going to have to have it cut out’.

Thankfully, It turned out to be a harmless pigmentation.

He won’t be venturing into the unknown should he be asked to fill in at left back in Tbilisi. “I’ve played there before, it wouldn’t be that new to me at all, I played the best part of two seasons there and really enjoyed that actually,” he recalls.

“Going forward, it’s really enjoyable, it opens up the game for you.”

And maybe some new possibilities with Ireland.

READ MORE

5 key talking points as Northern Ireland take on Holland

More on this topic

Sean Maguire back and fully focused after ‘freak’ eye injurySean Maguire back and fully focused after ‘freak’ eye injury

It’s only a boy wonder that truly lights up the imaginationIt’s only a boy wonder that truly lights up the imagination

Team news: Shane Duffy cleared for take-off, David McGoldrick left groundedTeam news: Shane Duffy cleared for take-off, David McGoldrick left grounded

Vera Pauw believes downtime can keep Ireland on the upVera Pauw believes downtime can keep Ireland on the up


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Clubs delay Clare manager decisionClubs delay Clare manager decision

Stuart Poynter ends Ireland career as he signs Durham contractStuart Poynter ends Ireland career as he signs Durham contract

Kerry pass up opportunity to enter Munster MHC in 2020Kerry pass up opportunity to enter Munster MHC in 2020

Rebel legend Buckley still winning on the doubleRebel legend Buckley still winning on the double


Lifestyle

As trees shed their leaves, gaps in screening cover become ever-more obvious, says Peter Dowdall.Cover all eventualities for gaps in screening cover

MOTHERHOOD has been lifechanging for actress Aoibhín Garrihy. “It has taught me to appreciate and enjoy the simple things in life and the meaningful moments,” says the 32-year-old Dubliner.Baby on board: Aoibhín Garrihy on being changed by motherhood

JULIE Smolyansky starts every day with a glass of kefir, but then she would as her parents were one of the first people to bring the fermented dairy drink from their native Ukraine to the US in 1986.Milking it: The many nutritional benefits of kefir

Art song occupies a hallowed place in classical music. The combination of poetry and music, singer and pianist striving to enhance the poet’s text is considered by many the pinnacle of musical endeavours.Breathing new life into Irish song

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »