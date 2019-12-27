News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Matt Doherty completes Wolves fightback to dent City's title hopes

By Press Association
Friday, December 27, 2019 - 09:54 PM

Ten-man Manchester City blew a 2-0 lead to lose a chaotic game at Wolves and hand Liverpool another huge boost in the title race.

Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute strike earned the hosts a stunning 3-2 comeback win after Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez also struck on a rollercoaster night which threatened to boil over.

Raheem Sterling’s brace either side of half-time had given the visitors a commanding lead following a crazy first half.

Sterling’s first came when he netted the rebound after Rui Patricio had twice saved his penalty, given by VAR.

The spot-kick was retaken after VAR ruled encroachment to add to a thrilling opening after Ederson was sent off for taking down Diogo Jota.

The Football Association will also investigate an incident when a hip flask appeared to be thrown at Sterling from the home fans after his first goal.

But Wolves’ second-half fightback left the defending champions third and 14 points adrift of Liverpool, with the Premier League crown surely heading for Merseyside.

Sergio Aguero made his first start for Manchester City in five weeks at Wolves.

The striker returned after a thigh injury with Gabriel Jesus missing from the squad entirely because of illness while Rodrigo also replaced Ilkay Gundogan.

Wolves, who beat City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in October, were unchanged from their 2-1 win at Norwich.

City were reduced to 10 men in the 12th minute when Ederson was dismissed.

Diogo Jota latched onto a long ball and flicked it over the on-rushing goalkeeper, with the Brazilian bringing down the Wolves player outside the box.

Aguero was the fall guy, coming off for number two Claudio Bravo.

City went in front in the 25th minute through Raheem Sterling.

After Riyad Mahrez went down in the area, VAR gave the penalty and Sterling’s initial effort was saved by Rui Patricio.

But the spot-kick was ordered to be retaken due to encroachment and, after the goalkeeper saved again, Sterling tapped in the rebound.

The PA announcer at Molineux warned both sets of fans, saying there had been numerous reports of the throwing of foreign objects.

There were seven minutes of first-half stoppage time and City managed to hold on and go into the break 1-0 ahead.

Sterling struck again in the 50th minute, breaking clear of the Wolves defence and lifting the ball over Patricio.

However, five minutes later Adama Traore gave Wolves hope when he fired into the bottom corner.

The Football Association told the PA news agency it would be investigating after objects were thrown from the crowd.

Wolves levelled eight minutes from time.

Traore nicked the ball off Benjamin Mendy, who was trying to shield it out of play for a goal kick, and crossed for Raul Jimenez to convert.

Wolves completed the turnaround in the 89th minute as Matt Doherty fired past Bravo.

