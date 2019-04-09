NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Matic and Herrera among four players absent from Manchester United training

Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 01:14 PM

Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia were conspicuous by their absence as Manchester United trained on the eve of their Champions League quarter-final meeting with Barcelona.

A week after losing 2-1 at Wolves in the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are preparing to bounce back when Barca visit Old Trafford for Wednesday’s first leg.

Herrera, Bailly and Valencia missed United’s last match through injury and look set to be unavailable once again, with the trio absent from the open part of the session at the Aon Training Complex.

Matic was an unused substitute at Wolves, but was another notable absentee on Tuesday morning.

Alexis Sanchez was back with the group after a knee injury picked up against Southampton five weeks ago, while Marcus Rashford was involved in the session after missing the trip to Molineux with an ankle complaint.

However, the 21-year-old’s fitness is unclear after starting the session doing individual work before joining in with the main warm-up.

Youngsters like Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood trained separately from the main group.

Chris Smalling is due to join manager Solskjaer for the pre-match press conference at Old Trafford at 2pm.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Van Dijk plays cool but don’t discount Liverpool's double dream

Tottenham already in bonus territory, says Pochettino

Klopp: Future’s bright for Liverpool

5 memorable Champions League ties between English clubs

KEYWORDS

Ander HerreraAntonio ValenciaEric BaillyfootballNemanja MaticOle Gunnar SolskjaerUEFA Champions League

More in this Section

I watched his goal open-mouthed – Hudson Odoi on ‘exceptional’ Hazard

Sarri believes Chelsea will fight to retain Hazard amid Real Madrid interest

Football rumours from the media: Declan Rice to Man United?

Pep Guardiola questions validity of Community Shield


Lifestyle

Vintage View: Historic kitchen designs, from railway carriages to Bauhaus brilliance

Ask an expert: How can I get rid of my dandruff problem?

Ask a counsellor: ‘Our friends are divorcing – how can we avoid getting caught in the middle?’

How to make a bee hotel in 5 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »