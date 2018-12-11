Mata happy at Old Trafford

Juan Mata is “very happy” at Manchester United and open to extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Signed from Chelsea in January 2014, few predicted the 30-year-old to remain at the club much longer when the man that sold him took over two-and-a-half years later.

Yet Mata has been a regular under Jose Mourinho and talks are reportedly under way about a new deal at United with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

“All I can say is that I’m happy in Manchester and in England,” he said. “I’ve been in England for some years now and I’m very happy to be in this incredible club so let’s see what happens but at the moment I’m very happy.”

Mata also spoke of his hopes of returning to the Spain squad as he returned to his homeland to take on former club Valencia in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“Well, I think tomorrow’s match will be really special for me,” he said ahead of the Group H match at the Mestalla.

“When I was playing with Chelsea, I came back and it was a night I will never forget and tomorrow I expect to be the same.

“The match will not be really important in terms of qualification, but I think that the feeling will stay in my memory forever because there were will be so many emotions and feelings involved and the fans will also help create atmosphere.

“That will incredible for me because this has been my home for more than four years and I am so grateful to this team because it was a real key period for me and, as I was saying before, I am really happy in Manchester.

“I love the Premier League, but I don’t know what could happen. I’m really happy to play here tomorrow.”

Happiness is not a word often associated with United team-mate Paul Pogba right now.

The World Cup winner will return to the line-up on Wednesday after starting the last two matches on the bench – a place Mata has had to spend his fair share of time on under Mourinho.

“Well, I think we all have better or worse moments in our career, our season,” he said.

“As a team-mate, obviously, what I can do from my side is support him and I’m sure he will keep showing how good a player he is and how nice a guy he is.

“We know Paul is looking forward to play good, to do the best for the team and try to perform at his level because we all know when he does that he is a fantastic midfielder.

“As a team-mate obviously what I want is he can play very good and I wish he can play at his best level because if he plays good the team will improve.”

