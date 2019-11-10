News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mason Mount proud of Chelsea’s youth movement as winning run reaches six games

By Press Association
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 02:24 PM

Mason Mount believes Chelsea’s youthful revolution will continue to gather pace as the season progresses.

Second-half goals from Tammy Abraham, 22, and 21-year-old Christian Pulisic secured a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

It was the Blues’ sixth straight league victory and manager Frank Lampard named the club’s youngest starting line-up in the Premier League, with an average age of just over 24.

“That’s a brilliant stat and it shows there are a lot of young players coming through who are focused on doing well,” midfielder Mount, 20, told Chelsea TV.

“It’s that step up – a lot of us want to make that step up and prove we are ready. It’s a massive season for us. At the moment it’s going well and we need to stay focused.

“It was a massive win.  We’ve had a really good month, with a lot of wins and a lot of good performances, so to finish it off and take a good win into the international break was massive for us.

“That’s what you need, to keep playing well and staying focused, and then that momentum builds. Then you don’t really think about the game, or winning, you just stay focused.

“The goals are coming and we’re doing well at the back, stopping goals, so it’s going well.”

To compound Palace’s misery winger Wilfried Zaha was hobbling at the end, with manager Roy Hodgson hoping it is nothing serious.

Wilfried Zaha picked up a knock at Stamford Bridge (Yui Mok/PA)
“I think he got caught on the foot, as happens sometimes, and they’re very painful,” said Hodgson.

“At the moment he’s icing that part of his foot and I suppose we will have to wait and see if anything more serious has been done to him.”

