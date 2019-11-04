News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mason Holgate: Everton players wanted Tottenham result for Andre Gomes

Mason Holgate: Everton players wanted Tottenham result for Andre Gomes
By Press Association
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 12:15 PM

Everton defender Mason Holgate admits the players were determined to get something out of the match with Tottenham after Andre Gomes’ devastating injury but their dramatic late draw still felt like a defeat.

The Portugal international will have surgery on Monday after an horrific fracture dislocation of his right ankle late in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Everton were trailing to Dele Alli’s goal but deep into the 12 minutes of time added on for Gomes to receive treatment substitute Cenk Tosun snatched an equaliser.

Holgate said the players felt they owed it to their injured team-mate.

“It’s hard to cope with. I have been on the pitch for two, I saw James McCarthy’s as well, and both were the same in that everything goes flat,” said Holgate, referring to his former team-mate’s lower leg double fracture in January 2018.

“You just have to get together and make a stand as a team but the game goes flat and you can feel the whole mood changes.

“It is hard when something like that happens to get going again but we showed fight and went again.

“But it shows what we are about as a team. We got together and I think it drove us on a bit more once we got going, trying to do it for him.

“It was really flat (in the dressing room). It was like we had been beaten.

“He is all our friend and our team-mate so we are all gutted and wishing him the best.

“We have all felt the pain he has felt and we are all feeling really bad and in a low place but it is about us getting together when he comes back into the training ground and trying to make it as positive as possible for him.”

Gomes will undergo surgery on a broken ankle (Nick Potts/PA)
Gomes will undergo surgery on a broken ankle (Nick Potts/PA)

That Everton were able to force an equaliser was a credit to the players in the circumstances as many were visibly distraught, although Tottenham’s players were also affected with Son Heung-min – who was sent off for the tackle after initially being shown a yellow card – in tears.

Unfortunately it did not alter the club’s overall circumstances with just one win in seven league matches leaving them 17th, just three points above the bottom three.

In 25 league matches under Marco Silva Everton have yet to win a game when they have gone behind but Holgate wanted to take positives from the performance.

“Team spirit is improving now. We got together. We weren’t happy with a draw, we wanted the win, but we took it,” added the defender.

“I think we all rallied together in the last bit of the game. After a slow start we warmed into it, had a few chances, and were coming into the game more and more and I think that showed.

“Obviously they nicked one but in other times this season once that has happened we have struggled to break down teams but we stayed strong, stayed together, and we looked dangerous and nicked a goal.”

More on this topic

Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20Chelsea appeal against FIFA transfer ban due to be heard by CAS on November 20

England recognition not beyond Steve Cook on current form – Eddie HoweEngland recognition not beyond Steve Cook on current form – Eddie Howe

Referees’ authority is being challenged by VAR – Aston Villa boss Dean SmithReferees’ authority is being challenged by VAR – Aston Villa boss Dean Smith

David Silva set to be sidelined for Man City’s crunch clash at leaders LiverpoolDavid Silva set to be sidelined for Man City’s crunch clash at leaders Liverpool


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Andre GomesCenk TosunDele AlliMason HolgateSeamus ColemanSon Heung-minPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Everton open investigation of alleged racist behaviour by supporterEverton open investigation of alleged racist behaviour by supporter

Patriots suffer first defeat of the season at RavensPatriots suffer first defeat of the season at Ravens

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Weakened Indiana Pacers still too good for Chicago BullsWeakened Indiana Pacers still too good for Chicago Bulls


Lifestyle

Even if you’ve smashed a marathon, no runner is invincible. Liz Connor shares advice for running happy this season.6 top tips for staying safe while winter running

THE European eel is in trouble. Its numbers have declined catastrophically since 1980 and the species is listed as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).Europe’s eel may be on its last journey

From a French corvette in 1798, a very important visitor alighted to Co Donegal’s Rutland Island.The Islands Of Ireland: Fine and Tandy in Rutland

Here, it was a chilly ending to October; there, on the Greek island which we left just 48 hours ago, it was a warm sea and a white beach and the infinity of space above us a cloudless blue.Winter crept silently over the woods and banished autumn

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »