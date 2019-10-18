News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mason Greenwood commits future to Manchester United

By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 07:20 PM

Rising star Mason Greenwood has signed a new deal with Manchester United.

The 18-year-old will stay at Old Trafford until at least the summer of 2023, the club announced on Friday, with the option of a further year.

Greenwood is rated as one of the hottest emerging talents in the country and became United’s youngest starter in the Premier League era when he faced Cardiff in May.

He has scored two goals for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season, in a Europa League win over Astana and then against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup, while he has been capped by England at under-21 level.

“Having grown up as a Manchester United fan, playing for the first team is a real dream come true. I know that, when I play for this club, I represent the whole academy and I want to repay the faith that my coaches have shown in me with my performances on the pitch,” Greenwood told United’s official website.

“I am learning all the time from the manager and his coaching staff and I know that this is the perfect club to help me reach my potential.”

Greenwood has been with Manchester United since he was seven and his manager believes he can go all the way to the top.

He said: “Mason has progressed through our outstanding academy and we are delighted with the progress he has made. At such a young age, he already has great pace and intelligence and he is such a natural finisher.

“Since he came into the first team, he has really impressed everyone with his drive and attitude. He has all the attributes to become a top player. Mason is learning every day in training and, with his work ethic, there is no doubt that he has an excellent future ahead of him.”

footballMason GreenwoodPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

