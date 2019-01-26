NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Martyn Waghorn ends Accrington cup run as Derby reach fifth round

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 02:49 PM

Martyn Waghorn’s solitary second-half strike clinched Derby a 1-0 FA Cup win in front of a record crowd at Accrington as both sides were reduced to 10 men.

Waghorn fired home from close range following a corner with 12 minutes left as the Sky Bet Championship side held on to avoid an upset at the Wham Stadium, where 5,397 watched the fourth-round tie.

Accrington midfielder Daniel Barlaser was sent off just before the hour mark when he received his second yellow card from referee Jon Moss for a late challenge on David Nugent.

League One side Stanley pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages and Derby defender Jayden Bogle was shown a straight red card in the 90th minute for his challenge on Paul Smyth.

Derby were indebted to goalkeeper Kelle Roos, who was at full stretch to keep out Billy Kee’s subsequent free-kick.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Martyn WaghornFA Cup

Related Articles

Derby hold their nerve to beat Southampton on penalties

Extra-time goals from Joselu and Ayoze Perez send Newcastle through

FA Cup: Irish defender scores as Blackburn beaten by Newcastle; Shrewsbury stun Stoke

Sean Maguire reinvigorated by FA Cup game-time

More in this Section

Alexis Sanchez inspired by the Ole effect

Makeshift Leinster do just enough to scupper Scarlets

No, it’s not okay to lose your first final, insists Brunell coach

Pep Guardiola: We’re not the only club paying big wages


Lifestyle

Why flexi-veganism is the new diet we might all be adopting this year

Live music review: White Horse Guitar Club at the Cork Opera House

Art review: Brian Eno at the RHA, Dublin

Five toasts, five people and one powerful debut novel by Anne Griffin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »