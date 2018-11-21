Martin O'Neill's Ireland career in numbers

Martin O'Neill, along with his assistant Roy Keane, have parted company with the FAI by mutual agreement.

It brings an end to a five-year tenure that for the last few months has seen a string of poor performances.

Here we look at some of the numbers behind O'Neill's career as Ireland boss.

55 - O'Neill oversaw 55 games in charge of the Ireland side.

65 - The number of players used by O'Neill in his tenure as Ireland boss.

28 - The number of those players who received their first senior cap.

1 - The number of major tournaments Ireland qualified for under O'Neill (Euro 2016).

34.55 - O'Neill's win percentage as Ireland manager. In 55 games, Ireland's record was: won 19, drew 20, lost 16. Steve Staunton (35.3%), Giovanni Trapattoni (40.6%) and Brian Kerr (54.5%) all had better statistics.

4 - Ireland have failed to score a goal in their last four games, their worst run since 1996.

4 - Four is also the total number of goals O'Neill's side have scored in 2018.

1 - O'Neill only managed one win the 2018 calendar year, a 2-1 win against the USA.

2 - The number of points O'Neill's side earned in their Nations League group. Ireland drew two and lost two in group B4.

1 - One World Champion beaten. They weren't all bad times. Shane Long's goal in the 1-0 victory over Germany will live long in the memory.