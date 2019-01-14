Martin O'Neill set to be appointed new manager of Nottingham Forest

Martin O'Neill is said to be on the verge of being appointed the new Nottingham Forest manager.

Reports claim the former Republic of Ireland manager has been in discussion with the Championship club for the last 48 hours and a deal is nearing completion.

O'Neill played for Forest for ten years, winning the First Division and European Cup, but has been out of work since leaving his role with the Boys in Green in November.

Speculation suggests Roy Keane will be part of O'Neill coaching staff at the City Ground.