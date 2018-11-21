Here's Martin O'Neill's statement addressing his departure as Ireland manager

Martin O'Neill has said he is leaving his role as Republic of Ireland manager "with a heavy heart", having fulfilled one of his "lifetime ambitions" by taking on the role.
O'Neill made the comments in a statement released by the League Managers' Association hours after it was announced his five-year reign as manager was over after he agreed to step down from his role.
O'Neill said: "I have had the great honour of managing the Republic of Ireland national football team for the past five years and it is with a heavy heart that I leave this role.
"The Irish fans have been a source of motivation to myself, the team and the whole backroom staff, embodying the passionate Irish spirit, and I thank them for their fervent support of the team.
"I am also very proud of the relationships I have built with the players, who have carried that very same spirit, imbued by the fans, on to the field of play."
O'Neill added: "A special thanks to Roy Keane my assistant, an inspirational figure in the world of football, Seamus McDonagh, Steve Guppy and Steve Walford for their brilliant contributions and to those backroom staff at the FAI that were of enormous help to me.
"Knowing that the past year would be a transitional phase for the squad, I have capped 12 new players in the last nine games, with the aim that they become significant international contributors in the coming campaign.
"To the players, I reserve great praise and admiration for the phenomenal commitment they have shown whilst wearing the Irish shirt.
"Having had these great experiences in my spell as the Irish international manager, I am looking forward to my next adventure in football."
