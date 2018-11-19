Martin O'Neill: I think Michael Obafemi has committed himself to us

Martin O'Neill has said that he thinks Michael Obafemi has committed to the Republic of Ireland.

Ahead of tonight's Nations League match against Denmark, the Republic of Ireland boss said he was hoping to put Obafemi on the pitch for Ireland.

O'Neill told Sky Sports: "First of all, I think he has committed himself to us. I suppose deep down you have to trust people and think that is the case.

"Secondly, if the opportunity arises to get him on the field of play then I will probably use that. There may well be, you might have a couple of injuries early.

"If things work out I am hoping to get him some time on the field.”

As his side prepared for tonight's game, O'Neill said he was looking for a good performance from his side.

He said: “First of all we have to try and have a proper performance for a start, secondly try and get a result and end the calendar year well.”

The Republic of Ireland manager was quick to agree when asked if tonight’s performance was just as important as the result.

“I would agree with you and discussed that very point last night in the press conference,” O’Neill stated.

“I think it is very, very important to just go out and play, go and enjoy it. It is a very cold night but nevertheless, get yourself into the game."