Martin O’Neill: I have total confidence in Roy Keane

By Liam Mackey

Martin O’Neill has given his full backing to Roy Keane after conceding that a row between the assistant manager and Harry Arter was a factor in the player’s decision to withdraw from the current Republic of Ireland squad.

“I have got total confidence in Roy,” the manager affirmed. “Roy Keane wants the best for the Republic of Ireland, he wants the best for the Republic of Ireland as I do. We’ve managed to get to the Euros, we managed to get into the play-offs, and Roy has been a great part of that.”

Last week, O’Neill confirmed that a bust-up involving Keane, Arter and Jon Walters had taken place in the run-up to the friendly against the USA in Dublin in June but he was unequivocal yesterday in refuting any suggestion that the row might also have embroiled Declan Rice, who last week requested not to be included in the squad for Thursday’s Nations League game against Wales in Cardiff.

I don’t know where you got the line that the young lad interfered in the discussion,” he said. “That is totally and utterly untrue. There is not an ounce of truth in that. I’m actually pleased that you have asked me the question, it gives me the chance to knock it on the head. It has absolutely nothing to do with it.

O’Neill insisted Arter’s argument with Keane was just one factor in his decision to turn down a call-up, with the player’s determination to concentrate on his career at club level with Cardiff also in the equation. Arter’s is “a totally different situation” to that of Declan Rice, he maintained.

“I would dearly like young Rice to play for us and hopefully all around this table would want Rice to play for us,” said the manager.

“Rice was talked to by England. I don’t see how you think that couldn’t affect a young kid that was born in that country. He needs a bit of time to think about it so I’m giving him that space and time. I’m in touch with his family. Rice is a totally different situation to Harry Arter.

“Harry Arter would be more based on Jon Walters’ situation and Jon Walters is here, he will be here later this afternoon. Jon Walters is coming in. I think you have to consider that. Jon Walters wants to play for us, that’s it. Jon Walters was the one that after Denmark still wanted to play for us. His situation is more akin to Harry’s and Jon wants to come.”

And then, O’Neill added with a smile, “I think it’s probably because Jon would win most physical bouts anyway.”

Asked about Roy Keane’s reputation as a sometimes abrasive personality, O’Neill reflected: “Personally speaking, when I took Roy on — I’m not saying that I knew Roy inside out as a person, I don’t — but I took him on because I wanted him to display the things that he has shown over the five years. And over the five years he has been great, he has been really great.

Listen, I am not an apologist for him — he can speak for himself. But I don’t see that as a major issue. Sometimes it’s how you have to adapt to it. Seriously, I had a career full of it, I really had a career full of it where I was always trying to fight my corner to a manager (Brian Clough) whom I obviously had a lot of respect for but did not agree with everything that he said.

“Sometimes stupidly I spoke up and said some things and then got another pummelling. But I won two European Cups and at half-time against Hamburg in the European Cup final I got the best piece of praise I ever got in my life from him. So, honestly, all of those dark moments and arguments — and John Robertson would say ‘don’t say a thing’ — became worth it. It was worth it.”

Returning to the summer storm in the Irish camp, O’Neill said: “We’ve had arguments before with people. I’ve had a few myself in the five years here. It’s an impossibility not to have something. I think that in my time here, I’m not so sure we’ve had more than half a dozen heated discussions, arguments, call it what you want, between

myself and players. They always get resolved. But in this day and age now, I think it’s harder to keep things (in house).”

O’Neill maintained that, despite the upheavals, the spirit and sense of unity in the Irish camp remains strong.

“Absolutely, I know you find it’s a cliche but it’s absolutely and utterly there. I saw Shane Duffy play on Saturday and he was definitely struggling with a bit of a groin thing, I could see it through the game. And he sees it through and he’s here. And he wants to play.”

The manager also revealed yesterday that James McClean, who tweeted what appeared to be support for Kevin Kilbane’s criticism of Declan Rice, subsequently texted Rice to say he would be welcome back in the Irish fold. And he clarified that McClean made the communication of his own volition and not at the urging of the manager.

“No. I was speaking to James and speaking to a few of the lads and they are all of the same opinion. It’s nice to know. James is a tweeting maniac, he’s been at that there for ages. James will think about it — I wish James would think about it a little bit more. But James has a big heart and James wanted to do it himself.”

Asked if he would be willing to keep the door open for Harry Arter, O’Neill said: “I don’t see why not. I think he has to clear his mind. He’s a very decent footballer. Obviously, things have stalled for whatever reason at club level. He wants to get that going again and if he clears his mind and all the issues have been resolved, I don’t see why not.”

As to whether there’s a danger players may think they can pick and choose games, O’Neill said:

“I will genuinely have a look at that, I’ll see. Your point is right, that you get to the stage when somebody cannot be picking and choosing. But I will have a look at it. Things have a habit of resolving themselves sometimes outside the public face of things.”