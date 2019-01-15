NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Martin O'Neill appointed Nottingham Forest maanger

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 11:41 AM

Nottingham Forest have announced the appointment of Martin O’Neill as their new manager.

The 66-year-old, a former Forest player who won two European Cups with the club, replaces Aitor Karanka in the job after the Spaniard’s departure last week.

O’Neill becomes the club’s 11th full-time boss since 2011 and his first game in charge will be at home against fellow Championship play-off hopefuls Bristol City on Saturday.

There is no news yet on whether Roy Keane, the former Forest midfielder who assisted O’Neill during his five years as Republic of Ireland manager, will also be returning to the club.

O’Neill was a midfielder for Brian Clough’s continent-conquering Forest team which won the 1977-78 First Division title and then back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980. Clough managed Forest from 1975 to 1993.

Irishman O’Neill enjoyed success with Wycombe, Leicester and Celtic as a manager before less fruitful spells with Aston Villa and Sunderland. He left his role as Ireland boss in November.

- Press Association


ChampionshipMartin O'NeillNottingham ForestNottm Forest

