Mark Travers ruled out of Euro 2020 qualifiers

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 24, 2019 - 11:17 AM

Mark Travers won't be making his Republic of Ireland debut next month.

The Kildare native, who was man of the match on his Premier League debut for Bournemouth this month, has been ruled out of the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers with Denmark and Gibraltar due to a hand injury.

The 20-year-old suffered a displaced fracture of his thumb.

"It is an injury that Alan Kelly [goalkeeping coach] and the Doc [Alan Byrne] has never seen...he's got a displaced fracture of his thumb," McCarthy told FAI TV.

"It's really sad for us because he's a great lad to have around the place and a good goalkeeper, but he's got to go back and get it repaired if he wants to be ready for the start of the [Premier League] season."

An update on the goalkeeping situation will follow shortly.

