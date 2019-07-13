News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mark Dempsey leaves Manchester United’s tour of Australia

Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 06:06 PM

Manchester United coach Mark Dempsey will return to the UK following treatment in hospital after falling ill on the club’s pre-season tour in Australia.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men arrived in Western Australia at the start of the week and beat local side Perth Glory 2-0 in their first friendly on Saturday.

Dempsey was absent at Optus Stadium and United confirmed he was the member of their backroom team that had been taken to hospital in Perth the previous day.

A statement from United read: “Mark Dempsey will be discharged from hospital following assessment and treatment.

“Due to the intensity of the tour schedule we have decided together it’s best for him to return home.”

The statement followed manager Solskjaer’s post-match press conference at Optus Stadium, where Marcus Rashford and James Garner scored for United.

“Mark’s been assessed and he’s been discharged,” the Norwegian said.

“I’ve been to see him today and together we’ve agreed that it’s best with the tour coming up that he’ll return home now, and rest and then we’ll see him when we come back.”

- Press Association

