Mariners ‘at the mercy’ of United over Mike Phelan future

Thursday, May 09, 2019 - 03:47 PM

Australian side Central Coast Mariners admit they are “at the mercy” of Manchester United over the position of their sporting director Mike Phelan.

Phelan took on the role at the A-League club last July but has been working as assistant manager to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford since December.

With Solskjaer initially appointed on an interim basis, Phelan’s role at United was originally planned only to last until the end of the season.

Mike Phelan (left) was previously assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson (John Walton/PA)

But Solskjaer was named permanent manager in March and Phelan, although he remains on a short-term deal, has since been linked with the soon-to-be-created job at United of technical director.

At present, the 56-year-old remains contracted to the Mariners.

A spokesperson for the Mariners told the Manchester Evening News: “We are eager to have Mike continue on with the club but at the moment we are at the mercy of waiting to see what the future holds for Mike and United.

“We are still in constant dialogue with Mike, who has been fantastic, keeping us updated every step of the way.

He’s fond of the Mariners, we’re fond of Mike, so hopefully he can continue his role with the academy.”

- Press Association

