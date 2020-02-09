News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mariappa late own goal sees Brighton salvage point

Mariappa late own goal sees Brighton salvage point
By Press Association
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 02:22 AM

A late own goal by Watford’s Adrian Mariappa ensured the points were shared in a 1-1 draw with fellow relegation-threatened Brighton.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, who scored an own goal when the sides met on the opening day of the season, capitalised on a loose ball before driving the ball expertly past Mathew Ryan.

Just as Watford looked to be heading for a crucial victory, an Alireza Jahanbakhsh cross was turned into the roof of his own net by Mariappa to level the tie with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The Hornets had suffered successive defeats against Aston Villa and Everton in the Premier League before the trip to the south coast, and Pearson’s side remain in the bottom three despite claiming a point at the Amex.

The Seagulls remain without a win in the Premier League this year, but have moved one point further away from the drop zone.

Brighton started the brighter of the two sides, and Glenn Murray had a chance from a Solly March cross, but his headed effort lacked power and did not trouble Ben Foster.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson (left) celebrates with Abdoulaye Doucoure (right) after his opening goal (Adam Davy/PA)
Watford manager Nigel Pearson (left) celebrates with Abdoulaye Doucoure (right) after his opening goal (Adam Davy/PA)

The home side were caught out in the 19th minute and Watford made the most of a misplaced pass to take the lead with their first shot of the match.

The ball fell to Doucoure who drove his way through the Seagulls defence before firing a powerful effort past Ryan in the Brighton goal.

Brighton struggled to get going in the midfield after going behind, and had difficulties creating chances in the later stages of the first half.

Watford had a chance to double their lead in the 36th minute, after Troy Deeney won the ball from Shane Duffy, before passing to Doucoure, but his effort was blocked by the Brighton defence.

Brighton came close to levelling the match at the start of the second half, but Ezequiel Schelotto’s ball across the box was just ahead of the sliding Glenn Murray at the far post.

Adrian Mariappa’s own goal gave Brighton a point (Toss Derry/PA)
Adrian Mariappa’s own goal gave Brighton a point (Toss Derry/PA)

The home side continued to look for the equaliser, but struggled to get the ball past the resolute Watford defence.

Aaron Mooy nearly levelled the tie in the 77th minute for the home side, but Foster made a crucial save to deny the Australian his third goal of the season with an outstretched leg.

Just moments later, the home side found the equaliser, when substitute Jahanbakhsh’s cross was tapped past Ryan and into his own net by Mariappa, who was under no pressure at the far post.

Neither side were able to claim a winner in the final minutes, as the points were shared.

Adrian MariappaPremier LeagueBrightonWatfordBrighton vs WatfordThe American Express Community Stadium

More in this Section

Rugby League team invite LGBT groups to game as Israel Folau's new club come to townRugby League team invite LGBT groups to game as Israel Folau's new club come to town

Larry Ryan: Room to improve but sin bins are for naive cynicsLarry Ryan: Room to improve but sin bins are for naive cynics

Mack’s the man for Betfair cavalry chargeMack’s the man for Betfair cavalry charge

Ruby Walsh: Ciel de Niege looks great each-way bet at around 10-1Ruby Walsh: Ciel de Niege looks great each-way bet at around 10-1


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy plucks at our heartstrings with a romantic theme for this week’s picksWish List: Romantic must-haves to pluck at our heartstrings for the week ahead

If you can identify your ageing markers, you can focus on them and even try to slow down the process, a Standford University professor tells Rowena Walsh.Identify key ageing markers to hold back the years

Baking powder, bread soda, yeast or whipped egg whites are all used to add air to baking. Baking powder and bread soda are two widely used ingredients yet people are often confused about the differences. Both are leaveners, which means they help the baking rise, however they are chemically different.Michelle Darmody: Tasty recipes that use bread soda and baking powder

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »