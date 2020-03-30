News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Marcus Rashford cleared to step up recovery from back injury

By Press Association
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 03:58 PM

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been given the green light to step up his rehabilitation following positive scans on a back injury.

The 22-year-old saw an impressive season brought to an abrupt halt in mid-January, leaving him facing a fight to return for England’s Euro 2020 campaign never mind club matters.

But with that tournament pushed back and the Premier League campaign suspended due to the coronavirus, Rashford has been quietly making headway in his recovery.

A statement from United read: “The club can confirm that Marcus Rashford has been cleared to step up his rehabilitation programme following encouraging signs on his latest scans.

“His progress will continue to be monitored by the club’s medical team throughout the current lockdown period.”

Rashford has scored 19 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, with the United star working with medical staff at the Aon Training Complex before Covid-19 measures saw him focus on recovery work at home.

Marcus Rashford has not featured since Manchester United’s FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves in January (Martin Ricket/PA)
“I feel much better,” the attacker told Sky Sports News over the weekend.

“I have a scan in another couple of days so it’ll solidify it then but I feel, comparing it to two or three weeks ago, 10 times better and for me now it’s just about getting ready to build it back up to training and playing games with the team.

“I’m in a much better place, I’m much happier than I was about a month ago so things are looking positive.”

