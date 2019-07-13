News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Marcus Rashford and James Garner on target as Manchester United win in Perth

Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 02:27 PM

Marcus Rashford and teenager James Garner got Manchester United’s pre-season tour off to a winning start, with new boys Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka showing promise in a comfortable 2-0 victory against Perth Glory.

Rashford finished nicely before 17-year-old Garner came off the bench to score in the win at the mammoth Optus Stadium.

Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Lee Grant were not available for the match due to slight niggles, but Solskjaer was still able to name entirely different XIs in each half.

James, signed from Swansea last month, was handed a starting role in Perth and was United’s most impressive performer of the opening period.

Captain Ashley Young hit the side-netting from a free-kick and Anthony Martial and the impressive Jesse Lingard also had opportunities before Solskjaer made sweeping half-time changes, with wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba summoned and Wan-Bissaka handed his first United appearance.

United started the second period on the front foot and the deadlock was finally broken in the 60th minute as Pogba’s flick found Rashford to hit a lovely low finish on the turn into the far corner.

Angel Gomes, Mason Greenwood and Marcos Rojo had attempts to extend the visitors’ lead, before Garner came on for a seemingly hurt Luke Shaw in the closing stages.

The left-back had barely made it off the giant field by the time his replacement rifled a low effort past the Perth goalkeeper from 20 yards in front of 50,206 fans.

Greenwood then saw an effort impressively tipped onto the post by Tando Velaphi as United ended strongly.

- Press Association

