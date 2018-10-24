Home»Sport

Marcos Alonso commits to Chelsea

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 09:01 AM

Marcos Alonso has signed a new contract with Chelsea that will run until 2023.

The 27-year-old Spain defender joined the Blues in August 2016 and helped them win the Premier League in 2016-17 and claim the FA Cup last season.

Alonso said on Chelsea’s official website: “I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world.

“It’s been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more.”

Alonso has made 92 appearances and scored 15 goals for Chelsea since being signed from Fiorentina.

He previously had spells in England with Bolton and Sunderland.

The left-back, who began his career at Real Madrid, made his international debut in March this year and has won three caps to date.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are delighted to be extending Marcos’ contract.

“In the past two seasons he has developed into an important player for the club, demonstrating his outstanding ability and a fantastic attitude that has helped him become a Premier League champion and Spain international.”- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Marcos AlonsoPremier LeagueChelsea

More in this Section

Ulster's South African back row Jean Deysel to retire

Fernandinho backs Manchester City to get even better in Europe

Football rumours from the media

Nunez shines as Red Sox see off the Dodgers in World Series opener


Breaking Stories

Choose glam over gruesome this Halloween

A gore fest for the spooky season

GameTech: Soul survivor still has capacity to thrill

Ready Freddie?: Rami Malek's tough task in becoming iconic Queen frontman

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »