Marcelo Bielsa calls impromptu press conference after 'spygate' incident

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 03:46 PM

It has been reported that Marcelo Bielsa could be about to resign as manager Leeds United.

He has called an impromptu press conference for 5pm this evening.

Leeds currently sit top of the Championship, with a four-point lead but Bielsa has drawn criticism for the so-called 'spygate' incident of last week.

A club employee was found spying on a Derby County training session ahead of last Friday's meeting of the sides at Elland Road.

Bielsa accepted responsibility for the incident in a phone call to Derby manager Frank Lampard prior to last Friday's game.


