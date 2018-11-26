Home»sport

Maradona busts out dance moves as Dorados de Sinaloa reach play-off final

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 05:51 PM

Diego Maradona busted out his dance moves once again to celebrate his team reaching the play-off final in Mexico.

The sight of Maradona celebrating exuberantly has become a common one given the success he has had with Dorados de Sinaloa.

The club was in danger of relegation when the 58-year-old took over in September but he has now steered them into the final of the second division play-offs.

And after celebrating wildly when they first reached the play-offs, and then again last week when they advanced to the semis, Maradona was at it again as they booked their place in the final.

Dorados will now face Atletico San Luis over two legs – this Wednesday and Saturday – for the right to play in the top flight.

And we can only imagine what Maradona will have planned for a celebration if they take the next step.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Diego MaradonaDorados de Sinaloa

Related Articles

This non-league club was brutally honest after going 5-0 down at half-time

Memphis Depay’s rap video met with praise and bewilderment online

Heart-rate recorded at almost 300 beats per minute forces Leon Barnett to retire

Gianluca Vialli 'fine now' after cancer battle

More in this Section

'All Blacks bombshell': Joe Schmidt's 'shock announcement' makes big news in New Zealand

Papastathopoulos – still plenty to come from Arsenal

Wilder: Ortiz win was perfect preparation for facing Fury

Jordan Larmour undergoes minor procedure on his knee


Lifestyle

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 – here are the rules for being a young nan

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

Gig Review: Boy George and Culture Club at 3Arena, Dublin

Prolongedpuberty may be key to a long life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »