Manuel Pellegrini’s West Ham refit needs to get nuts and bolts right

West Ham 1 - 1 Bournemouth

By Ian Winrow

There was a broad consensus among Manuel Pellegrini and his West Ham players that changes need to be made quickly after they stumbled to defeat in the first home game of the new manager’s reign.

The test, now is how quickly those changes can be made.

Without a point from the opening two games, Pellegrini’s side head to the Emirates Stadium next week to face an Arsenal also desperate to get off the mark.

Pellegrini is old enough and wise enough to know a third defeat is no cause for panic, but having overseen the arrival of nine new players into the club at a cost of around £100 million this summer, the manager is getting a clear idea of where his squad needs to improve.

Pellegrini pointed to the lack of confidence among his players after they had squandered a first-half lead, given to them by Marko Arnautovic’s penalty, and allowed Bournemouth to rally after the interval and claim victory with goals from Callum Wilson and Steve Cook. It was view shared by Pablo Zabaleta, the West Ham right-back.

“I think, psychologically, we need to change a little bit as a team,” said the Argentine.

“I thought we had a good 45 minutes. We were good, we were intense. But in the second half we didn’t have the same intensity, and we gave them the chance to score goals. That is what we have to improve on this season.”

“We cannot be afraid when we are winning. We need to carry on playing in the way that we did in the first half.”

The problems confronting Pellegrini and his players extend further than the mind, however. The manager knows full well it will take time to integrate so many new players, particularly those new to the Premier League, a point underlined by the poor performance of Fabian Balbuena, the Paraguay centre-back signed from Corinthians of Brazil.

He also has work to do on the training pitch to address the defensive flaws that allowed Bournemouth back into the game. They had already been gifted a number of first half opportunities before Wilson was allowed to run from halfway, through a group of five home players, before finishing ruthlessly. Defending for the second goal was similarly dismal and a repeat display against Arsenal could be punished even more severely.

“Obviously there were big changes and it takes time to bed in,” said Lukasz Fabianski, the West Ham goalkeeper. “Hopefully it will happen sooner rather than later.

“it’s always important to get that first win under your belt because it also helps you release a lot of pressure, especially with a team like we have where there is a lot of expectations with new players, a new manager. The fans are excited, we are excited but it’s all about staying cool in tough situations and continue working hard.”

Eddie Howe, the Bournemouth manager, has no such problems. With David Borrks, the former Sheffield United midfielder, the only new face in the starting line-up, Howe’s side once again carried a familiar look as they followed last weekend’s defeat of Cardiff with a second win.

Wilson was the game’s outstanding player and having experienced two serious knee ligament injuries within the space of 16 months before returning to full fitness last Autumn, the player is now getting better all the time, according to Howe.

“Whenever you get a long-term injury you go through a lot mentally, lot of soul searching a lot of time to think, which isn’t always a good thing,” said the manager.

“Those questions you ask yourself, how am I going to come back, will I be as good, as strong and as quick as I was before? But I had no doubt that Calum would comeback well because of how strong he is and how well he deals with these moments.

“It seems to have made him more determined to maximise every moment of his career. I’m so pleased with the way he’s started the season and that will give him a real lift.

“He did well last season and people forget that. He’s been back a long time and he’s just kicking on again this season.”

Zabaleta will be pleased he won’t have to face Wilson again for a while, but an even more daunting test lies ahead. “It’s another tough game away at the Emirates but there’s still a long way to go,” he said.

“We cannot put ourselves in a situation where we don’t believe in what we are doing. We need to be positive. We have a new manager, new players, and a new style of football. It takes times. But as players we need to take responsibility because, on the pitch, we make the decisions.”

WEST HAM (4-4-2): Fabianski 7; Zabaleta 6, Balbuena 4, Ogbonna 5, Masuaku 6; Snodgrass 5 (Sanchez 77), Noble 5 (Perez 77), Wilshere 6, Anderson 6; Arnautovic 7, Hernandez 6 (Yarmolenko 67,6).

Subs not used: Adrian, Cresswell, Obiang, Diop, Perez.

BOURNEMOUTH (4-4-2): Begovic 7; Smith 7, S Cook 7, Ake 8, Daniels 6; Brooks 8 (Francis 77) Surman 7, Gosling 7, Fraser 7; King 6 (L Cook 89), Wilson 9.

Subs not used: Boruc, Mousset, Ibe, L Cook, Defoe, Mings.

Referee: S. Attwell