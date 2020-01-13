News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mansfield defender Mal Benning racially abused on social media

By Press Association
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 09:40 PM

Mansfield defender Mal Benning has been subjected to racist abuse on social media.

The 26-year-old left-back highlighted a tweet he received on Monday evening in which he was called a “dirty p*** b******”.

In response, Benning, who has played more than 200 matches for the Sky Bet League Two club, wrote: “Not experienced much ‘racism’ as one of very few Asian players in the professional game.

Mal Benning, pictured playing for Mansfield against MK Dons (Nigel French/PA)
“But there is no need for this no matter what race you are or what team you support.”

Benning, who joined Mansfield from Walsall in 2015, included anti-racism group Kick it Out and the Professional Footballers’ Association in his message. Mansfield also re-posted Benning’s tweet.

Mal BenningLeague 2MansfieldTOPIC: Racism

