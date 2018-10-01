Home»Sport

Manchester United’s open training session passes without incident

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 12:38 PM

Manchester United’s first open training session since Paul Pogba’s frosty exchange with Jose Mourinho passed without incident.

With the squad reeling from the 3-1 loss at West Ham on Saturday, attention turned to the midweek Champions League clash with Valencia.

There were no issues for Jose Mourinho this time around (Martin Rickett/PA)

Monday was United’s first open training session since the one last week that made headlines across the world when Pogba and Mourinho were filmed having a tense conversation.

But there were seemingly no such issues in the 15 minutes open to the media at the Aon Training Complex this time.

France World Cup winner Pogba, hauled off in the second half on Saturday, entered the training pitch with goalkeeper Sergio Romero and warmly greeted Mourinho’s coaching staff, having given Nemanja Matic a hug.

Pogba, left, shakes hands with assistant coach Silvino Louro (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Serbia defensive midfielder is set to face the media in Monday’s pre-match press conference, where a larger than usual media turnout will also greet under-pressure Mourinho.

There were 18 broadcasters filming the training session at Carrington, where Jesse Lingard, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young were absent.

