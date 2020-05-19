News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Manchester United urge fans to stay away from behind closed doors matches

By Press Association
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 12:23 PM

Manchester United have urged fans to stay away from matches played behind closed doors as they start to refund ticket costs for remaining home games.

The PA news agency understands Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will resume small group training on Wednesday in phase one of a planned June restart to Premier League action.

But remaining matches will have to be played in front of empty stands due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, leading United to activate a refund or rebate to ticket holders for their remaining home fixtures.

The Old Trafford giants have four home league matches to play and have pleaded with supporters to stay away from games upon their resumption.

Manchester United played behind closed doors at LASK in the Europa League before the suspension (Bradley Collyer/PA)
“We share your disappointment that you will not be able to watch United in person from within the stadium, but we would encourage you to give your continued loyal support from the comfort and safety of your home,” United said in an email to supporters.

“To help with that, the Premier League and their media partners will work to deliver the very best broadcast coverage of our games. We also ask for your co-operation not to travel to any stadiums at which we are playing on matchdays.

“By supporting from home and following Government guidance, you will be playing your part to keep your friends, your family and all United fans safe.

“This united effort to stay at home will give us the best chance of protecting the health of everyone in our community.”

