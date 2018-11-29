NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Manchester United trigger David De Gea’s one-year contract extension

Thursday, November 29, 2018 - 04:58 PM

Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension on influential goalkeeper David De Gea’s contract, Press Association Sport understands.

The Spaniard’s deal was set to run out at the end of the season and he would have been allowed to enter into a pre-contract agreement with another club from January 1.

But United have successfully warded off the potential interest of several Premier League and European rivals by extending De Gea’s contract until the summer of 2020.

David De Gea has been integral to United over the last few seasons (Nick Potts/PA)

READ MORE: Manchester City consult fans on safe-standing sections in expanded Etihad

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in June 2011 in a deal thought to be worth £18.9million, which made him the second-most expensive goalkeeper in the world at the time.

He successfully filled the void left by Edwin Van Der Sar and helped United to the last of their 13 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 2012/13 season.

The 28-year-old is highly regarded to the extent he has been named in the Professional Footballers’ Association Team of the Year for the last four seasons.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

David De GeaPremier LeagueMan Utdsoccerfootball

Related Articles

Fellaini and Smalling switch focus to Premier League form

Relieved Mourinho sends message to his ‘lovers’ after below-par United book last-16 spot

Tactical focus behind my improved form, reckons Martial

Nicky Butt praises Youth League but wants UEFA to grow the competition

More in this Section

Johnny Sexton's 'Le Drop' boots fetch €15.5k for seriously ill girl in Cork

Manchester City consult fans on safe-standing sections in expanded Etihad

VIDEO: Liverpool fans chant about defender Virgil van Dijk is brilliant

5 reasons Tottenham should be confident in the Champions League


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Parents separating need not tear a family asunder

Nude times, high jinks and great music with Jools Holland and Marc Almond

Question of Taste: Cork actor Ciarán Bermingham

Christmas in Cork: Let it Glow, let it glow, let it glow

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »