News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United ‘reach agreement’ to sign teenager Hannibal Mejbri

Manchester United ‘reach agreement’ to sign teenager Hannibal Mejbri
By Press Association
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 02:10 PM

Highly-rated Monaco teenager Hannibal Mejbri is heading to Manchester United in a €10 million deal, subject to FIFA clearance.

The 16-year-old’s future has been subject to widespread speculation this summer, with Leicester and Tottenham among those understood to be after the midfielder.

But United have announced that they have “reached an agreement with Monaco for Hannibal Mejbri to join the club subject to FIFA approval”.

PA understands the deal to be worth up to €10 million, with the Ligue 1 club receiving half up front and the rest in potential add-ons.

Bjorn Hardley, previously with NAC Breda, is another player awaiting international clearance, but United have confirmed three other under-18 players have received the required clearances.

Dillon Hoogewerf has arrived from Ajax and Mateo Mejia from Real Zaragoza, while goalkeeper Johan Guadagno has joined from IF Brommapojkarna.

United also announced that Under-23 squad members Paul Woolston and Luca Ercolani have signed new contracts.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Raheem Sterling happy with ‘great’ start to Manchester City’s season

More on this topic

Rashford is ready to take on being one of Solskjaer’s leadersRashford is ready to take on being one of Solskjaer’s leaders

Man Utd boss happy with his summer’s work as he looks ahead without LukakuMan Utd boss happy with his summer’s work as he looks ahead without Lukaku

Time was right for Romelu Lukaku to go says Ole Gunnar SolskjaerTime was right for Romelu Lukaku to go says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Romelu Lukaku leaves Manchester United for Inter MilanRomelu Lukaku leaves Manchester United for Inter Milan

Hannibal MejbriPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt gives upbeat assessment about Joey Carbery's injured ankleJoe Schmidt gives upbeat assessment about Joey Carbery's injured ankle

Potter up and running as Brighton boss with win at WatfordPotter up and running as Brighton boss with win at Watford

Zaha draws blank off bench as 10-man Everton hold Crystal PalaceZaha draws blank off bench as 10-man Everton hold Crystal Palace

Burnley blow Southampton away in 12-minute second-half spellBurnley blow Southampton away in 12-minute second-half spell


Lifestyle

Playstival is the latest family festival to be launched this summer. Ciara McDonnell rounds up the child-focused events worth travelling for.The spectacular rise of the family festival

Pittsburgh is a city transformed and on the rise. Yet it still finds time to reflect on its fascinating history, writes Joe Leogue.Pittsburgh: A city reborn and reaching new highs

A dermatologist explains how to do some DIY skin mapping at home.Skin mapping: What is it and how can it transform your approach to skincare?

I would like to say I no longer panic at the thought of the dreaded back to school organisation.Lindsay Woods: I still panic at the dreaded back to school organisation

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »