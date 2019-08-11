Manchester United ‘reach agreement’ to sign teenager Hannibal Mejbri

Highly-rated Monaco teenager Hannibal Mejbri is heading to Manchester United in a €10 million deal, subject to FIFA clearance.

The 16-year-old’s future has been subject to widespread speculation this summer, with Leicester and Tottenham among those understood to be after the midfielder.

But United have announced that they have “reached an agreement with Monaco for Hannibal Mejbri to join the club subject to FIFA approval”.

PA understands the deal to be worth up to €10 million, with the Ligue 1 club receiving half up front and the rest in potential add-ons.

Bjorn Hardley, previously with NAC Breda, is another player awaiting international clearance, but United have confirmed three other under-18 players have received the required clearances.

Dillon Hoogewerf has arrived from Ajax and Mateo Mejia from Real Zaragoza, while goalkeeper Johan Guadagno has joined from IF Brommapojkarna.

United also announced that Under-23 squad members Paul Woolston and Luca Ercolani have signed new contracts.

- Press Association