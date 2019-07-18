News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Manchester United mascot Fred the Red hit with drink after taunting Leeds fans

Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 03:28 PM

Manchester United’s mascot was spotted in an altercation with Leeds fans as the two sides faced off in Australia.

In a video captured by one football fan, Fred the Red is seen taunting Leeds supporters by shaking his tail at them.

One apparent Leeds fan responds my throwing a drink at the mascot, who then turns and gives a resounding double thumbs-down.

The two teams – who have a heated and long-standing rivalry – played out a friendly in Perth on Wednesday, which the Old Trafford side won 4-0.

Both teams have been contacted for comment.

- Press Association

