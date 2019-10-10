News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United look for big-money shirt sponsor as Chevrolet deal runs down

Manchester United look for big-money shirt sponsor as Chevrolet deal runs down
By Press Association
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 05:52 PM

Manchester United are in the process of looking at a new, big-money shirt sponsorship deal, the PA news agency understands.

Chevrolet has been front and centre of the shirt since 2014 in a Premier League record agreement worth around £450million over the course of the seven-year deal.

The American car manufacturer’s sponsorship ends in 2021 and PA understands United are speaking to a number of companies about becoming the next main sponsors.

Chevrolet could yet extend their agreement with the Old Trafford giants, who have had expressions of interest from a variety of leading brands despite their current Premier League struggles.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit 12th in the standings and just two points above the relegation zone following Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward recently pledged to continue using United’s financial success to help take the 20-time league champions look to return to the top of the English game.

“We and our growing global fanbase demand success,” he said when announcing record revenues of £627m last month.

“Success means winning trophies.

“That target and that standard has never changed for Manchester United. The progress we made on the business side underpins the continued investment in the football side.”

More on this topic

Major injury blow for Greg CunninghamMajor injury blow for Greg Cunningham

Bulgaria ask UEFA to sanction England if they continue to discuss racist abuseBulgaria ask UEFA to sanction England if they continue to discuss racist abuse

Paul McShane makes Rochdale movePaul McShane makes Rochdale move

Maddison pulls out of England squadMaddison pulls out of England squad


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

ChevroletPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Clubs delay Clare manager decisionClubs delay Clare manager decision

Stuart Poynter ends Ireland career as he signs Durham contractStuart Poynter ends Ireland career as he signs Durham contract

Kerry pass up opportunity to enter Munster MHC in 2020Kerry pass up opportunity to enter Munster MHC in 2020

Rebel legend Buckley still winning on the doubleRebel legend Buckley still winning on the double


Lifestyle

Cork actress Sarah Greene is back on the small screen with Dublin Murders. She talks to Esther McCarthy about returning to her homeland.Sarah Greene returns to home soil for starring role in RTÉ's latest drama Dublin Murders

She’s been sorting out Cork’s problems for ages in the pages of this newspaper and, this weekend, she is going public.Ask Audrey to make her first public appearance as part of Cork Podcast Festival this weekend

Bridget Riley's Serpentine Study 3 should serve to bring added international interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction in Dublin on October 21.‘Serpentine’ to add interest to Morgan O’Driscoll’s art auction

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »