Manchester United investigate allegations of racist abuse

Manchester United have launched an urgent investigation after a spectator was ejected from Old Trafford amid allegations of racist abuse during another depressing weekend for football.

The Premier League giants have branded any form of racism “completely unacceptable” following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

A United spokesperson said the club was aware of an incident “where an individual in the home section has allegedly engaged in racial abuse”.

Still so proud of the decision we took on a day we won’t forget for a long time. Let this be the lasting image of the day. @HaringeyBoroFC & @YTFC players & staff standing together in solidarity against racism. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/Fj73vruxLX — Joe Husson (@Joe_Husson) October 20, 2019

The spokesperson added: “The individual was identified and ejected from the stadium. We are currently investigating the matter as a priority.

“Racism and all forms of discrimination are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our club.”

A Liverpool spokesperson praised United’s swift action and said the club would support “the strongest possible action being taken against anyone found to be responsible.”

United’s probe was launched as a series of clubs confirmed they were looking into similar allegations.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault after Haringey’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Yeovil was abandoned with 64 minutes gone.

A club statement following Saturday's game with @SalfordCityFC : https://t.co/zAJMlMpUQW — Northampton Town (@ntfc) October 21, 2019

Both teams left the pitch after players reported comments from visiting fans at Coles Park, and the game will be replayed next week.

Haringey said on Twitter that the game had been abandoned following racist abuse and their defender Coby Rowe wrote on his account that he had been a victim.

As well as Rowe receiving racist abuse from the crowd, Borough chairman Aki Achillea claimed keeper Douglas Pajetat was spat upon and had a bottle thrown at him.

Northampton have confirmed they are investigating claims of discriminatory chanting by Salford fans during their League Two fixture, while Bristol City are looking into allegations of racist language being used in the away end during their Sky Bet Championship trip to Luton.

Elsewhere, Serie A side Roma issued an apology over racist chanting aimed at Sampdoria’s Ronaldo Vieira, while Serbia have been ordered to play next month’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Luxembourg behind closed doors after UEFA punished them for the racist behaviour of fans.