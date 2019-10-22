News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United investigate allegations of racist abuse

Manchester United investigate allegations of racist abuse
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 06:57 AM

Manchester United have launched an urgent investigation after a spectator was ejected from Old Trafford amid allegations of racist abuse during another depressing weekend for football.

The Premier League giants have branded any form of racism “completely unacceptable” following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

A United spokesperson said the club was aware of an incident “where an individual in the home section has allegedly engaged in racial abuse”.

The spokesperson added: “The individual was identified and ejected from the stadium. We are currently investigating the matter as a priority.

“Racism and all forms of discrimination are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our club.”

A Liverpool spokesperson praised United’s swift action and said the club would support “the strongest possible action being taken against anyone found to be responsible.”

United’s probe was launched as a series of clubs confirmed they were looking into similar allegations.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault after Haringey’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Yeovil was abandoned with 64 minutes gone.

Both teams left the pitch after players reported comments from visiting fans at Coles Park, and the game will be replayed next week.

Haringey said on Twitter that the game had been abandoned following racist abuse and their defender Coby Rowe wrote on his account that he had been a victim.

As well as Rowe receiving racist abuse from the crowd, Borough chairman Aki Achillea claimed keeper Douglas Pajetat was spat upon and had a bottle thrown at him.

Northampton have confirmed they are investigating claims of discriminatory chanting by Salford fans during their League Two fixture, while Bristol City are looking into allegations of racist language being used in the away end during their Sky Bet Championship trip to Luton.

Elsewhere, Serie A side Roma issued an apology over racist chanting aimed at Sampdoria’s Ronaldo Vieira, while Serbia have been ordered to play next month’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Luxembourg behind closed doors after UEFA punished them for the racist behaviour of fans.

READ MORE

Sheffield United up to ninth after claiming scalp of Arsenal

More on this topic

FA Cup game abandoned due to racism between Haringey and Yeovil to be replayedFA Cup game abandoned due to racism between Haringey and Yeovil to be replayed

Man Utd throw fan out of Old Trafford for alleged racial abuseMan Utd throw fan out of Old Trafford for alleged racial abuse

Hearts and Bristol City investigate allegations of racist abuse by fansHearts and Bristol City investigate allegations of racist abuse by fans

Bulgaria head coach Krasimir Balakov resignsBulgaria head coach Krasimir Balakov resigns


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Coby RoweDouglas PajetatLeague TwoPremier LeagueRonaldo VieiraSky Bet ChampionshipBristol CityTOPIC: Racism

More in this Section

Blades cut toothless Arsenal down to sizeBlades cut toothless Arsenal down to size

Another defeat means Arsenal’s Sheffield hoodoo goes onAnother defeat means Arsenal’s Sheffield hoodoo goes on

Liverpool players dominate Ballon d’Or nominationsLiverpool players dominate Ballon d’Or nominations

Sheffield United up to ninth after claiming scalp of ArsenalSheffield United up to ninth after claiming scalp of Arsenal


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan continues her round-up of home interior shops in country towns and the outer reaches of our cities, finding more treasure troves which offer something new and a touch of exclusivityMade in Munster: The best interior shops in country towns

When the Irish Examiner broke the news that an ultra-inquisitive deer photobombed newlyweds at Killarney’s Ladies View the story went viral.Wedding of the Week: Time for Australian celebrations for bride and groom photobombed by deer

At the start of the 10th and final episode of Confronting: OJ Simpson, a series which has been downloaded over five million times since launching in June, host Kim Goldman is in tears, talking to her father about how strong he was through the murder of her brother, his son,Ron Goldman.Podcast Corner: Host relives brother’s death in famous case

Thomas McCarthy pays tribute to his late friend — poet and journalist Seán Dunne'Seán Dunne was one of the most loved people I ever knew'

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »