Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escapes injury after crashing car

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was unhurt after being involved in a car crash on his way to training on Monday morning.

Pictures showed the 32-year-old’s Lamborghini heavily damaged after striking a crash barrier on a road close to the club’s Carrington training base.

Romero walked away from the crash and trained as normal with his team-mates after the incident, United confirmed later.

Romero, second choice to regular stopper David De Gea, last played in United’s 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Wolves last week.