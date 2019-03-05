NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Manchester United freeze season ticket prices for eighth successive season

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 12:13 PM

Manchester United have announced a price freeze on season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign.

It is the eighth consecutive season and ninth in the last 10 years that United have decided to cap season ticket spending, while match ticket prices at Old Trafford have also been frozen.

Richard Arnold, Manchester United group managing director, said: “The support from our fans and the atmosphere they generate is incredible, so we’re delighted to be freezing season ticket prices once again in recognition of that.”

United say they allocate 53,000 season tickets which will once again only be available to members on the current waiting list.

Pricing concessions include £10 per game season ticket price for under-16s in the dedicated family areas, half-price tickets for under-18s and over-65s and a 25 per cent discount for those aged between 18 and 20.

The club also confirmed a “dedicated atmosphere section” in the first tier of the Stretford End is being created for next season.

- Press Association

