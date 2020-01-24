News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United fined for failing to control players against Liverpool

Manchester United fined for failing to control players against Liverpool
By Press Association
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 12:13 PM

Manchester United have been fined £20,000 for failing to “ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” during the Premier League game against Liverpool on January 19 at Anfield, the Football Association has announced.

Several United players surrounded referee Craig Pawson after Roberto Firmino’s goal was initially allowed to stand in the 26th minute of the match.

The video assistant referee subsequently ruled the goal out for a foul on goalkeeper David De Gea, but United have been sanctioned for their reaction to the initial on-pitch decision.

United accepted the charge.

An FA statement read: “Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty.

“The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of a Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on 19 January 2020.”

More on this topic

Solskjaer convinced Manchester United will give him more timeSolskjaer convinced Manchester United will give him more time

Sheffield United boss Wilder looking to improve disappointing FA Cup recordSheffield United boss Wilder looking to improve disappointing FA Cup record

Dennis Wise’s son makes FA Cup appearance 20 years after celebrating with fatherDennis Wise’s son makes FA Cup appearance 20 years after celebrating with father

Mendes expects Manchester United target Fernandes to leave Sporting LisbonMendes expects Manchester United target Fernandes to leave Sporting Lisbon

FAfootballLiverpoolPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Mourinho ‘idiot’ joke about Saints coach Sparke-d running joke at SouthamptonMourinho ‘idiot’ joke about Saints coach Sparke-d running joke at Southampton

Lukaku says split from Manchester United was ‘the right decision’Lukaku says split from Manchester United was ‘the right decision’

Williams labels herself “unprofessional” after defeat to Wang in MelbourneWilliams labels herself “unprofessional” after defeat to Wang in Melbourne

Caroline Wozniacki’s career ends with third-round loss to Ons JabeurCaroline Wozniacki’s career ends with third-round loss to Ons Jabeur


Lifestyle

A calm chat with your child and listing the pros and cons can help you decide, Lisa Salmon discovers.Should I let my daughter get her ears pierced?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »