Manchester United fined for failing to control players against Liverpool

Manchester United have been fined £20,000 for failing to “ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” during the Premier League game against Liverpool on January 19 at Anfield, the Football Association has announced.

Several United players surrounded referee Craig Pawson after Roberto Firmino’s goal was initially allowed to stand in the 26th minute of the match.

The video assistant referee subsequently ruled the goal out for a foul on goalkeeper David De Gea, but United have been sanctioned for their reaction to the initial on-pitch decision.

[1/2] Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty. pic.twitter.com/5NXxnyzmwv — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 24, 2020

United accepted the charge.

An FA statement read: “Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty.

“The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of a Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on 19 January 2020.”