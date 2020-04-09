News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Manchester United extend Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s Old Trafford deal

By Press Association
Thursday, April 09, 2020 - 02:21 PM

Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension clause in Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s contract, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old joined from Ajax in 2014 and progressed through the Old Trafford youth ranks, making his first-team debut against Arsenal in February 2016.

Fosu-Mensah signed a new contract with United until 2020 that October, with the deal including the option to extend it by a further year.

PA understands the club have taken up that option, extending the defender’s contract until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Fosu-Mensah has made 21 appearances for United in all competitions, but the last of those came in May 2017.

The Holland international had season-long loan spells at Crystal Palace and Fulham, with a knee injury preventing playing for United’s first-team before the coronavirus saw the 2019/20 season suspended.

Timothy Fosu-MensahPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

