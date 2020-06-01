News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United extend Odion Ighalo’s loan deal until January

Manchester United extend Odion Ighalo’s loan deal until January
By Press Association
Monday, June 01, 2020 - 11:57 AM

Odion Ighalo is staying with Manchester United after the club agreed a loan extension with Shanghai Shenhua until January 2021.

Eyebrows were raised when the former Watford striker made his deadline day switch from the Chinese Super League side in January, but the 30-year-old quickly made an impression at Old Trafford.

Ighalo scored four goals in eight appearances for the club he supported since childhood, only for the coronavirus suspension in England to take the season well beyond the loan deal’s May 31 expiration.

But the Nigeria international is now staying put after an extension agreement was reached, keeping him at United until January 31, 2021.

The PA news agency understands the deal does not include an option to buy the striker, who a couple of hours before the announcement posted a picture of him smiling in a United training top on Twitter along with the caption: “Happy new month Fams.”

Ighalo was signed by United just moments before the January transfer window closed to bolster an already shallow pool of attackers hit by Marcus Rashford’s back injury.

The 30-year-old surpassed expectations in his first couple of months at Old Trafford, netting four goals in three starts for a club he will now help deal with a packed fixture schedule.

Ighalo’s parent club had initially been reluctant to extend the loan as the Chinese season edges closer to getting under way, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retained hope last week of striking a deal.

“The loan deal went to the end of May now, so obviously he’s supposed to be going back,” the United boss said.

“We’re in dialogue and hopefully (he can stay). They’ve been great towards us, his club, and allow him to play for his dream club.

“It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish off what he started, maybe with a trophy or two.

“But at the moment nothing’s been agreed yet. Their league is going to start soon so we are just waiting to see.”

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

More on this topic

Premier League title-winning captains – Gary NevillePremier League title-winning captains – Gary Neville

Manchester United reach agreement to sign Sunderland teenager Joe HugillManchester United reach agreement to sign Sunderland teenager Joe Hugill

Manchester United keen to extend Odion Ighalo’s stay at Old TraffordManchester United keen to extend Odion Ighalo’s stay at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes says every Man Utd match is a battle and he is a ‘warrior’Bruno Fernandes says every Man Utd match is a battle and he is a ‘warrior’


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Odion IghaloPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

‘Complacency’ biggest challenge for racing warns senior medical officer Dr Pugh‘Complacency’ biggest challenge for racing warns senior medical officer Dr Pugh

Former Wales coach Howley opens up on how sister’s death led to gambling issuesFormer Wales coach Howley opens up on how sister’s death led to gambling issues

Michael Moynihan: A pandemic can’t stop the debate over fixture formats continuingMichael Moynihan: A pandemic can’t stop the debate over fixture formats continuing

Rhian Brewster calls for change and justice in powerful anti-racism messageRhian Brewster calls for change and justice in powerful anti-racism message


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher speaks to Lucy Kennedy about her days in school and the pressures on parents to keep their children healthy.Lucy Kennedy: 'I was a female Dennis the Menace'

Fearless is a slick new documentary airing next Monday on RTÉ 1 which follows Cork native and editor-in-chief of US Glamour, Samantha Barry, in the run up to the 29th Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Ruth O’Connor speaks to Barry about her editorship of one of Condé Nast's most important media outlets.The fearless Samantha Barry: From Ballincollig in Cork to editor of Glamour

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »