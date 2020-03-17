News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United extend Nemanja Matic’s contract by 12 months

Manchester United extend Nemanja Matic’s contract by 12 months
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Manchester United have triggered the clause extending Nemanja Matic’s contract by a year – and are in talks about lengthening it further, the PA news agency understands.

The 31-year-old swapped Chelsea to rejoin Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2017, signing a three-year deal with the option of an additional season.

United have moved to keep Matic at the club by invoking that clause, although an agreement could yet be reached to keep him at the club even longer.

The Serbia international has scored four goals in 109 appearances for a club he looked likely to leave at the start of the season, with speculation rife about his future.

But Matic has kicked on since the turn of the year and impressed for United, playing 22 times in all competitions this term.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made no secret of his desire to keep the midfielder, who spoke about his intention to stay after the Premier League win against rivals Manchester City earlier in the month.

“We are in talks and if everything is OK then I have said to the club that I am happy to stay,” Matic said.

“They are also happy for me to sign a contract. Hopefully in the next week or two we will sign a contract.

“I’m positive, I want everyone to be happy and we will find the best way for all sides to be happy.”

READ MORE

Global pandemic claimed the life of an All-Ireland hero a century ago

More on this topic

‘I felt like we wanted it more’ – Luke Shaw hails Man Utd’s derby desire‘I felt like we wanted it more’ – Luke Shaw hails Man Utd’s derby desire

Aaron Wan-Bissaka says Manchester United ‘in a better position’ to win trophiesAaron Wan-Bissaka says Manchester United ‘in a better position’ to win trophies

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoans fixture scheduling ahead of Manchester derbyOle Gunnar Solskjaer bemoans fixture scheduling ahead of Manchester derby

Carlo Ancelotti fined for confronting referee Chris Kavanagh after Man Utd matchCarlo Ancelotti fined for confronting referee Chris Kavanagh after Man Utd match

footballNemanja MaticPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

Fears grow for Irish Open as European Tour suspends ticket sales for this year's eventsFears grow for Irish Open as European Tour suspends ticket sales for this year's events

John Fogarty: GAA in great place to help elderly, says AgeAction chief ConnollyJohn Fogarty: GAA in great place to help elderly, says AgeAction chief Connolly

Growing fears that Irish Open could be affected by coronavirus outbreakGrowing fears that Irish Open could be affected by coronavirus outbreak

Global pandemic claimed the life of an All-Ireland hero a century agoGlobal pandemic claimed the life of an All-Ireland hero a century ago


Lifestyle

Head chef at Michelin-starred Aniar, JP McMahon’s new cookbook is a celebration — and a historical dispatch — of Irish food, writes Joe McNamee.A taste of tradition: JP McMahon's food bible

With the release of a new Boomtown Rats album and book, Bob Geldof talks to Hannah Stephenson about grief, fame and the scourge of social media.Bob Geldof on grief, fame and social media: ‘Life ... if you do it you get through it’

BEGORRAH and bejaysus, we’ve had a rough auld time of it in Hollywood over the years.From Darby O'Gill to far and Away: The worst depictions of Ireland on the big screen post print

As digital alternatives to a traditional current account become more popular and the big name banks in Ireland annoy many with their fees and charges.Making Cents: Lowest interest rate in the bag for An Post

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »