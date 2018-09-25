Home»Sport

Manchester United dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Derby

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 10:43 PM

Jose Mourinho was given a bloody nose by his former midfielder Frank Lampard as Derby deservedly sent 10-man Manchester United crashing out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

A night that started with fresh questions over Paul Pogba’s future ended with one of the best players that the Portuguese has ever worked with securing the finest win of his short managerial career.

Derby looked to have secured victory inside 90 minutes after substitute Jack Marriott followed up the exceptional Harry Wilson free-kick that cancelled out Juan Mata’s early goal, only for Marouane Fellaini to direct home deep into stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw.

But former Liverpool goalkeeper Scott Carson proved the Sky Bet Championship side’s shootout hero, saving Phil Jones’ attempt to secure an 8-7 triumph at a stunned Old Trafford.

Few could have foreseen things heading the Rams’ way given the way this third-round tie started, but the inability of United, in particular Romelu Lukaku, to add to Mata’s goal proved as costly as their failure to shackle Derby.

Lampard’s men were bold and brave even when behind, eventually drawing level through a 30-yard free-kick by Wilson – the Liverpool loanee whose run would soon lead to Sergio Romero’s sending off for handling outside the box.

https://twitter.com/Carabao_Cup/status/1044700159861493761

Marriott looked to have snatched a deserved late winner, only for Fellaini to head home and take the match into penalties where the visitors would prevail.

- Press Association


