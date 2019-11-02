News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Manchester United director’s Saudi Arabia trip not related to potential takeover

By Press Association
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 12:40 PM

Manchester United director Richard Arnold’s trip to Saudi Arabia was not connected to a potential takeover of the club, the PA news agency understands.

United have been the subject of rumours of a big-money takeover by the Middle Eastern country’s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Managing director Arnold fuelled speculation this week when photographs and videos of him meeting Saudi delegates appeared on Twitter, but the visit is not believed to be connected to a possible sale of the club.

In February, Bin Salman denied reports that he intended to purchase the Premier League club amid reports he was set to launch a £3.8billion bid.

Meanwhile, United’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has recently said he does not think the Glazer family, who have owned the club since 2005, are looking to sell.

“Based on what I see, they’re in it for the long-term,” Woodward told fanzine United We Stand.

“With regards to offers or asking prices, my understanding is that there have been no discussions for a price for the club or anything like that.

“Every conversation we have is based on the long-term.”

Ed Woodward Richard Arnold Premier League Man Utd TOPIC: Manchester United FC

