Manchester United contesting Jose Mourinho's FA charge

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 - 07:29 PM

Manchester United are vigorously contesting Jose Mourinho’s Football Association charge for using foul language after the comeback win against Newcastle, Press Association Sport report.

United rallied from two goals down to secure a memorable 3-2 victory at Old Trafford on October 6 – a match played out to a background of scrutiny and speculation about the hosts’ manager.

It was reported that Mourinho would be sacked regardless of the outcome of the Premier League encounter against the Magpies, with such talk seemingly leading tension to boil over at full-time.

Footage shows the 55-year-old making comments in Portuguese, while at one point looking into a camera, as he headed towards the tunnel after the final whistle.

Jose Mourinho, left, alongside Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez (Martin Rickett/PA)

The FA subsequently charged the United manager with using abusive, insulting or improper language, and he was given an extension until Wednesday at 6pm to answer.

Press Association Sport understands that the charge is being vigorously contested by United, with Mourinho sweating on a possible touchline ban.

It is unclear whether a personal hearing has been requested at the commission, that will be set in due course.

Former United captain Wayne Rooney was handed a two-match suspension for his four-letter outburst after scoring a hat-trick at West Ham in April 2011.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Jose MourinhoPremier LeagueMan Utd

