Manchester United confident of new Rashford deal

Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 03:44 PM

Manchester United are making good progress in contract extension talks with Marcus Rashford, PA understands.

The 21-year-old has established himself as an important player at Old Trafford since bursting onto the scene in a Europa League tie against FC Midtjylland in February 2016.

Rashford’s current deal expires at the end of the 2019-20 season, although United would almost certainly take up the option to extend it by a further year.

However, PA understands that the forward is close to signing a new and improved contract to stay at the club long-term.

It is understood that Barcelona were among the clubs eyeing a move for the England international, who has scored 45 goals in 170 appearances for his boyhood club.

Ander Herrera left on a free transfer this summer at the end of his contract, while captain Antonio Valencia was among those released at the end of their deals.

- Press Association

