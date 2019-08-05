News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United complete signing of Harry Maguire

Manchester United complete signing of Harry Maguire
By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 12:44 PM

Manchester United have completed the signing of England defender Harry Maguire from Leicester for £80million, a world record fee for a defender.

The 26-year-old has signed a six-year contract at Old Trafford with the option of a further year after passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Maguire was strongly linked with both Manchester clubs over the summer but Leicester held out for their valuation and the fee surpasses the £75million Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018.

Maguire told his new club’s official website: “I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.

”From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”

United had made strengthening the centre of their defence a priority at the start of the summer, with the need becoming more acute when Eric Bailly suffered a knee injury during their pre-season tour of China which is expected to keep him out for at least four months.

The deal represents a tidy profit for Leicester, who signed Maguire for an initial £12million – potentially rising to £17million with add-ons – from Hull in the summer of 2017.

The Foxes were in a strong negotiating position after the Sheffield-born player signed a new five-year deal in September.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Victoria’s Secret ‘hires first transgender model’ – Valentina Sampaio and 4 others making an impactVictoria’s Secret ‘hires first transgender model’ – Valentina Sampaio and 4 others making an impact

Paul Hollywood speaks out after split: I don’t play gamesPaul Hollywood speaks out after split: I don’t play games

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

2 minutes with model-turned-chef Isaac Carew who loves his sushi2 minutes with model-turned-chef Isaac Carew who loves his sushi

Harry MaguireLeicesterPremier LeagueMan Utd

More in this Section

Guardiola omitted Mahrez from Wembley squad over medication uncertaintyGuardiola omitted Mahrez from Wembley squad over medication uncertainty

‘Smiling Cinderella’ Hinako Shibuno wins Women’s British Open on major debut‘Smiling Cinderella’ Hinako Shibuno wins Women’s British Open on major debut

‘Unbelievable’ Lewis Hamilton storms to thrilling victory in Hungary‘Unbelievable’ Lewis Hamilton storms to thrilling victory in Hungary

Dele Alli to miss start of Premier League season with hamstring injuryDele Alli to miss start of Premier League season with hamstring injury


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 5, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

There is hardly a more politically-charged fulcrum of international affairs in the world than the Straits of Hormuz in the Middle East.On the home strait to Hormuz in the Middle East

The story this week begins with an unfortunate flat squirrel encountered on a road in the Czech Republic, awkwardly renamed Czechia, uncomfortably similar to that of war-torn Chechnya fighting for independence from Russia.Squirrelling away to look at a rarely spotted rodent

This bank holiday weekend, many people will be out on coastal headlands, hoping to catch a glimpse of whales, dolphins, porpoises, and other ocean residents.Having a whale of a time

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »