News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United charged by FA for incident during Liverpool defeat

Manchester United charged by FA for incident during Liverpool defeat
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 10:26 AM

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association for failing to conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during their Premier League defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

United’s players surrounded referee Craig Pawson midway through the opening period after Virgil Van Dijk challenged David De Gea.

Roberto Firmino subsequently scored, but his goal was chalked off following a VAR review of Van Dijk’s clash with the United goalkeeper.

United have until Thursday to respond to the charge.

A statement from the FA read: “Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20(a).

“It is alleged that the club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of the Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Sunday (19/1/20).”

Roberto Firmino was denied by VAR (Martin Rickett/PA)
Roberto Firmino was denied by VAR (Martin Rickett/PA)

De Gea dropped the ball following Van Dijk’s challenge. United failed to clear their lines with Firmino appearing to double Liverpool’s advantage at Anfield.

A furious De Gea led United’s protests, rushing over to Pawson to vent his frustration. The Spaniard, who was booked for his actions, was joined by a number of his team-mates in surrounding the referee.

A VAR review of the incident deemed De Gea had been fouled and Firmino’s goal was disallowed, but Liverpool still went on to win the game 2-0 and extend their lead over Manchester City to 16 points.

More on this topic

Talking points ahead of the midweek Premier League fixturesTalking points ahead of the midweek Premier League fixtures

Daniel Storey: At least we still have 15-match sprints for top four and the dropDaniel Storey: At least we still have 15-match sprints for top four and the drop

'I’d give Ole another year' - Roy Keane argues with Jamie Carragher over Solskjaer'I’d give Ole another year' - Roy Keane argues with Jamie Carragher over Solskjaer

Van Dijk and Salah on target as Liverpool beat Man Utd to move 16 points clearVan Dijk and Salah on target as Liverpool beat Man Utd to move 16 points clear

Premier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Man City boss Pep Guardiola wants League Cup axed to ease fixture congestionMan City boss Pep Guardiola wants League Cup axed to ease fixture congestion

Van Dijk keen to share praise around after Liverpool’s defensive improvementVan Dijk keen to share praise around after Liverpool’s defensive improvement

England to hold crisis talks to resolve any resentment towards Saracens playersEngland to hold crisis talks to resolve any resentment towards Saracens players

Condensation and sunshine thwart PSV spectators at Eredivisie gameCondensation and sunshine thwart PSV spectators at Eredivisie game


Lifestyle

SECOND Captains is one of the long-running success stories in Irish podcasting. Ostensibly a sports show led by Eoin McDevitt, Ken Early, and Ciarán Murphy, the former Off The Ball team from Newstalk launched the podcast in mid-2013. two Monday shows are offered for free, with Tuesday-Friday behind a Patreon subscriber model and dubbed ‘The World Service’. It has more than 11,500 subscribers.Podcast Corner: First-class podcasts from Second Captains

The incredible life of Ireland’s first celebrity chef has been turned into a play, writes Colette SheridanHow Maura Laverty cooked up a storm

Their paths first crossed on the top floor of the library at University College Cork in October 2010 when both were students there so Amy Coleman and Steven Robinson were delighted to retrace their footsteps on their big day.Wedding of the Week: College sweethearts open new chapter

Peter Dowdall reveals why all roads will lead to Tullow in County Carlow on February 1Snowdrop patrol: Why all roads will lead to County Carlow

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »