News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire takes positives from Etihad win

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire takes positives from Etihad win
By Press Association
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 01:45 PM

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire took the positives from another Etihad Stadium win after Manchester City progressed to the Carabao Cup final.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called for the spirit of Paris St Germain and the “perfect performance” as United attempted to bounce back from their chastening 3-1 semi-final first-leg loss on home turf.

But their feeble first-half display at Old Trafford three weeks ago ultimately proved their undoing, with Nemanja Matic securing a 1-0 win on the night only for City to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

“We will definitely take the positives from the game,” United skipper Maguire said. “The dressing room, at the moment, is disappointed and a bit flat.

“It’s strange because we have won the game and we’ve done well on the night, but the first 45 minutes at Old Trafford has cost us the tie.

“We were arguably the better side in the second half at Old Trafford and then we have come to the Etihad.

“We knew it was an uphill task, we gave ourselves every chance in the second half but it just wasn’t to be.”

United ended City’s 19-match unbeaten run in domestic cup competitions as they won consecutive away matches at their rivals for the first time since triumphing in four-straight matches between 1993 and 2000.

Last month’s 2-1 win and the victory on Wednesday show what Solskjaer’s side can produce, but they were just unable to ratchet up the pressure on a night when goalscorer Matic was sent off in the closing stages.

“It is tough to create chances here,” Maguire said.

“They are a good side and they have proved it over the last five years. At half-time we were in the perfect position.

“We wanted to stay in the game until the last 20 minutes, when we knew we could create momentum and pressure, like we did at Anfield.

“It’s hard enough to get the ball off them when it is 11 v 11.

“We obviously lose Nemanja, who was excellent on the night, so there is no blame on him, but it was difficult when we went down to 10.”

Matic will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolves through suspension as a result of the sending off.

United have a much-needed two-week winter break to look forward to after that Old Trafford clash and skipper Maguire underlined the need for a win.

“Yeah, it is really important,” the England defender told MUTV.

“One last big push before the lads can put their feet up and have a little rest, which I feel like we do deserve and we need.

“I think you saw in the second half that we looked a bit tired in our pressing.

“It is one last big push, we need a big result against Wolves, and we need to come out fighting and put on a performance.”

More on this topic

5 things you may not know about Manchester United-bound midfielder Fernandes5 things you may not know about Manchester United-bound midfielder Fernandes

Manchester United agree deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting LisbonManchester United agree deal to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

25 years on: When Eric Cantona launched himself into infamy25 years on: When Eric Cantona launched himself into infamy

Lukaku says split from Manchester United was ‘the right decision’Lukaku says split from Manchester United was ‘the right decision’

footballHarry MaguireNemanja MaticLeague CupPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

Nick Haining to make Scotland debut against IrelandNick Haining to make Scotland debut against Ireland

FAI set for rescue package after high-level talks FAI set for rescue package after high-level talks

Hamilton: I haven’t spoken to Wolff about new Mercedes dealHamilton: I haven’t spoken to Wolff about new Mercedes deal

Lakers franchise ‘devastated’ by Kobe Bryant’s death as tributes continueLakers franchise ‘devastated’ by Kobe Bryant’s death as tributes continue


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

Corporate wellness is a relatively new concept. But it doesn’t take a huge leap of progressive thought to know healthy workers make a healthy company and the healthier your employees are the bigger the bottom line.Learning Points: Hired and tired? Let’s all strive for work wellness

I feel something that comes up time and time again in conversations with friends of mine who are parents is the feeling our kids get away with a lot more than we ever did when we were younger.Mum's the word: Oh, for the good old days when children listened to parents

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »