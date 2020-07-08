News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wary of Jack Grealish threat

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wary of Jack Grealish threat
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 01:30 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of the threat posed by swashbuckling Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as Manchester United look to maintain their Champions League charge.

The 24-year-old has impressed during a challenging season for Dean Smith’s promoted side and stole show when the sides drew 2-2 at Old Trafford in December.

Grealish scored the opener and presented all manner of problems for United, with Villa praying their captain can produce a similar standout display to kickstart their survival hopes in Thursday’s reverse fixture.

The match also offers the chance to impress Solskjaer as talk continues to rumble on over a possible summer move to the Old Trafford giants.

“I think the last game obviously they caused us some problems, both Grealish off left and (Anwar) El Ghazi off the right,” the United boss said.

“He scored a fantastic goal. There’s been lots said and talked about him and we need to be aware of him.

“Whoever is close to him, if he’s off the left, in the middle, on the right.

“What he does is attract players to him and create space for others, so there’s not just one player in that Villa team. There’s many of them.”

The PA news agency understands United have looked at the impressive attacking midfielder as a potential signing but their priorities may well lie elsewhere given the way their attacking unit has flourished.

Last weekend’s thrilling 5-2 win against Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches in all competitions and Solskjaer knows they must keep their pedal to the metal.

While their current fifth-placed position would be enough for Champions League qualification should Manchester City fail to overturn their European ban, United will secure a top-four finish if they win their remaining games.

Asked if he anticipated needing to win their final five Premier League matches to seal a return to European football’s top table, Solskjaer said: “I think so, yeah.

“Of course, you never know what’s going to happen but it looks like obviously the teams around are playing well.

“But there’s so many games, so we’ve just focused on this one, the next one and that one. If you win every single one of them, we’re in the top four. We cannot rely on help from anyone else.

“We just have to do it ourselves and that is to grow as a team and know that going into next season we can put in a different challenge to other teams as well in front of us.”

United may have to do without Victor Lindelof at Villa Park after the Sweden international was forced off with a back complaint against Bournemouth.

Footage emerged of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking to Nathan Ake after United beat Bournemouth (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)
Footage emerged of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking to Nathan Ake after United beat Bournemouth (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)

Eric Bailly had a few hairy moments having replaced the centre-back at half-time last weekend – a match from which footage emerged that fuelled talk that United are hoping to bolster their defence this summer.

Solskjaer appeared to tell Holland international Nathan Ake of his interest in him as the Bournemouth defender walked off the field, with the Red Devils boss also suggesting he wants to sign a left-footed centre-back.

When that was put to the Norwegian on Wednesday morning, he said: “I’ve got seven centre-backs, so I don’t know where that’s come from. We’re fine.”

More on this topic

Eric Dier gets four-game ban as panel labels behaviour ‘objectively threatening’Eric Dier gets four-game ban as panel labels behaviour ‘objectively threatening’

Arsenal rebuild will not happen overnight, warns defender Kieran TierneyArsenal rebuild will not happen overnight, warns defender Kieran Tierney

Pep Guardiola to discuss John Stones’ Manchester City future at end of seasonPep Guardiola to discuss John Stones’ Manchester City future at end of season

Chelsea leading the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai HavertzChelsea leading the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

footballJack GrealishNathan AkeOle Gunnar SolskjaerPremier LeagueAston VillaMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Zidane still interested in signing Pogba for Real Madrid: Football rumours from the mediaZidane still interested in signing Pogba for Real Madrid: Football rumours from the media

FAI working on Ireland eligibility of former Cork City playerFAI working on Ireland eligibility of former Cork City player

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliserMikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

Delfine Persoon staying mum on Katie Taylor rematchDelfine Persoon staying mum on Katie Taylor rematch


Lifestyle

New drama series Mrs America stars Cate Blanchett, while Liverpool are among the teams in action in the Premier League.Wednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live Liverpool action

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »