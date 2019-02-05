NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Manchester United begin talks with Marcus Rashford over a new contract

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 12:50 PM

Manchester United have opened talks with Marcus Rashford over a new and improved deal, Press Association Sport understands.

Thrust into the spotlight by Louis van Gaal before becoming a regular for Jose Mourinho, the 21-year-old is now flourishing under the guidance of caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford netted his 10th goal of the season in the 1-0 win at Leicester on Sunday, when the forward became the second youngest player to reach 100 Premier League appearances for United after Ryan Giggs.

Marcus Rashford’s goal sealed victory on Sunday against Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Welshman spent his entire playing career at Old Trafford and Press Association Sport understands that the club are looking to tie academy graduate Rashford down to an extended deal.

Rashford’s contract expires next year and, while United have the option to extend it until 2021, negotiations have begun over a fresh agreement.

The club are also working on a new contract for goalkeeper David De Gea, having last week tied forward Anthony Martial down until at least 2024.

Anthony Martial signed a new deal at Manchester United last week (Martin Rickett/PA)

READ MORE: Gibraltar remove online ticket sales as 'real risk' of Irish fans purchasing home section allocation

Asked about Rashford and Martial pushing each other on, United caretaker boss Solskjaer said: “Yeah, through healthy competition but they can also create a relationship because hopefully they will play many, many years together.

“So, if they get an understanding of each other because both are very good at coming in off the left, but if one of them plays central then the other one has to do opposite movements.

“In the coming years we’ll see loads of combinations between those two.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Marcus RashfordPremier LeagueMan Utd

Related Articles

How much has changed since Everton beat Manchester City 4-0 in 2017?

Hazard: I have made a decision over my future

It’s nothing to do with nerves – Robertson says Liverpool aren’t feeling title heat

Pellegrini hits out at Liverpool boss: 'Klopp is used to winning with offside goals'

More in this Section

Liverpool's Joe Gomez to have surgery to boost recovery

Cork selector: ‘They outmuscled us but the surface didn't help’

Tweet suggests CJ Stander’s Six Nations campaign could be over

The ankle feels great at the moment – Kane upbeat over injury progress


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘My children fight and argue so much – help!’

Move over, cacti: Are air plants set to take over as the new favourite houseplant?

Building on the Bauhaus’ legacy

Making sense of synaesthesia through the arts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »