News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United ban supporter for alleged racist abuse during Liverpool game

Manchester United ban supporter for alleged racist abuse during Liverpool game
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 05:22 PM

Manchester United have identified and banned a supporter over alleged racist abuse during Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

United said on Monday that the supporter was ejected from Old Trafford and described the abuse as “completely unacceptable”.

The club have moved swiftly to issue an indefinite ban to the individual involved.

“Racism and all forms of discrimination are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our club,” a statement from United read.

“Following our investigation into the alleged incidence of racist abuse on Sunday, we have issued an indefinite ban to the individual involved.

Haringey’s match against Yeovil was marred by alleged racist abuse on Saturday (View From the Ninian/PA)
Haringey’s match against Yeovil was marred by alleged racist abuse on Saturday (View From the Ninian/PA)

“This individual is not welcome at Old Trafford and we want to reinforce that we will continue to take strong action against anyone who we identify has engaged in racist or discriminatory abuse, either online or at our matches.”

The incident at Old Trafford came on a weekend marred by a series of reports of racial abuse.

Two men were arrested following the FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie between Haringey and Yeovil on Saturday, a match which was abandoned after Haringey player Coby Rowe alleged he was racially abused and the teams left the field.

The tie will be now be replayed on October 29.

Haringey chairman Aki Achillea claimed goalkeeper Douglas Pajetat was spat upon and had a bottle thrown at him.

Northampton are also investigating claims of discriminatory chanting by Salford during their Sky Bet League Two match on Saturday.

More on this topic

Mohamed Salah travels with Liverpool squad to Genk after ankle injuryMohamed Salah travels with Liverpool squad to Genk after ankle injury

Former referee Hackett thinks use of VAR in Premier League is flawedFormer referee Hackett thinks use of VAR in Premier League is flawed

Amnesty International urge FIFA not to let China host Club World CupAmnesty International urge FIFA not to let China host Club World Cup

Mohamed Salah returns to Liverpool training after ankle injuryMohamed Salah returns to Liverpool training after ankle injury


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Old TraffordRacismPremier LeagueLiverpoolMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Amnesty International urge FIFA not to let China host Club World CupAmnesty International urge FIFA not to let China host Club World Cup

FA chief Clarke wants concussion substitutes introduced ‘as quickly as possible’FA chief Clarke wants concussion substitutes introduced ‘as quickly as possible’

Mohamed Salah returns to Liverpool training after ankle injuryMohamed Salah returns to Liverpool training after ankle injury

FAI to claim privilege over two more documents in ODCE investigationFAI to claim privilege over two more documents in ODCE investigation


Lifestyle

A scientific study has found that the teatime treat is just as effective as shop-bought energy gels.You might want to swap your energy gels for mashed potato on your next run

We catch up with Bushmills’ master distiller, who tells Sam Wylie-Harris more about this liquid gold.Irish whiskey masterclass: 11 things you need to know

Temples, beaches, and several nations with new names.From Bhutan to Costa Rica, Lonely Planet reveals its top countries to visit in 2020

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s unsure how to manage her mother’s dying wishes.Ask a counsellor: ‘Is it appropriate to notify my mother’s friends of her death by email?’

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »