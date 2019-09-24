News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Manchester United announce record revenues of €709.5m for last financial year

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 12:56 PM

Ed Woodward insists Manchester United have a “primary objective of winning trophies” after announcing record revenues of £627.1million (€709.5m) for the last financial year.

United continue to perform well off the field though Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side have made a modest start to the Premier League season and already lie 10 points adrift of leaders Liverpool after only six matches.

Despite a significant outlay on the likes of defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James over the summer, the inability to replace striker Romelu Lukaku has been scrutinised.

Woodward, who is due to speak to the club’s quarterly investors’ call later on Tuesday, said: “We remain focused on our plan of rebuilding the team and continuing to strengthen our youth system, in line with the philosophy of the club and the manager.

“This is reflected in the recent addition of three exciting first-team players, key player contract extensions and the talent we have coming through our academy.

“Everyone at Manchester United is committed to delivering on our primary objective of winning trophies.”

