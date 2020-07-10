News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Manchester United and Wolves could meet in Europa League semi-finals

Manchester United and Wolves could meet in Europa League semi-finals
By Press Association
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 02:03 PM

Manchester United and Wolves could potentially meet in an all-English Europa League semi-final.

With continental football resuming in August after the coronavirus suspension, the draw for next month’s eight-team mini-tournament in Germany was made on Friday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are all but through having won 5-0 at LASK in the first leg of their last-16 tie and United would face Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir in the single-leg quarter-finals.

Wolves would play Roma or Sevilla in the quarter-finals if they overcome Olympiakos, who they drew 1-1 with in the first leg in Greece.

Should both Premier League sides progress to the semi-finals, the pair would do battle in a mouth-watering clash to decide who makes the August 21 final.

Wolves’ path to that point looks harder than that of United, while Rangers are on the other half of the draw.

Steven Gerrard’s men will face Inter Milan or Getafe in the quarter-finals if they manage an almighty last-16 comeback against Bayer Leverkusen, who secured a 3-1 win at Ibrox in March.

Shakhtar Donetsk or Wolfsburg face Basel or Frankfurt in the other quarter-final of a competition that will be hosted in Germany from August 10.

UEFA has given the green light for the round-of-16 second legs to be played on August 5 and 6 at home teams’ stadiums.

Inter Milan and Getafe, and Sevilla and Roma both had their Europa League last-16 first legs postponed, so those ties will be completed as a single leg in Germany before the tournament gets under way.

Duisburg, Dusseldorf, Gelsenkirchen and Cologne will be the host venues for the mini-tournament, with the latter hosting the final.

More on this topic

Season-ending injury won't stop Jordan Henderson lifting Premier League trophySeason-ending injury won't stop Jordan Henderson lifting Premier League trophy

Mikel Arteta says world-class Jose Mourinho will bring success to TottenhamMikel Arteta says world-class Jose Mourinho will bring success to Tottenham

Manchester City given difficult path to Champions League finalManchester City given difficult path to Champions League final

Tottenham documentary to centre around Jose Mourinho’s arrival at club as trailer releasedTottenham documentary to centre around Jose Mourinho’s arrival at club as trailer released


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

footballMan UtdRangersWolvesUEFA Europa LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Hurling Hands: Daithi Regan - 'I had five hurleys and I intended using every one. Back then the more hurleys you broke, the better'Hurling Hands: Daithi Regan - 'I had five hurleys and I intended using every one. Back then the more hurleys you broke, the better'

Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc investigated for possible coronavirus breachValtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc investigated for possible coronavirus breach

Manchester City given go-ahead to host Real Madrid at Etihad StadiumManchester City given go-ahead to host Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour suffers injury setbackChelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour suffers injury setback


Lifestyle

Testosterone levels drop by 1% a year after the age of 30, so should all middle-aged men be considering hormone replacement therapy to boost their mood and libido? asks Marjorie BrennanHow male hormone deficiency can impact both mood and libido

There are two biggies for the must-see lists this week: the final episodes of I May Destroy You, on BBC; and the first episode of The Plot Against America on Sky Atlantic on Monday/Tuesday.Scene & Heard: New TV shows and old bands

When Tom McDonald, my father in law, discovered that his daughter was marrying a musician, I suspect it was music to his ears. It was if he’d been waiting for me.Tom Dunne: Ennio Morricone, my father-in-law, and me

Tips for potato-growers, a feast of Cuban music, and a scary clown, all in a Friday night's viewing.Friday's TV highlights: Tips for potato-growers, a feast of Cuban music, and a scary clown

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »